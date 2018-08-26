Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

News articles about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.986383630884 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). equities analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.