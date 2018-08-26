Saia Inc (SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $419.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $425.30 million. Saia posted sales of $350.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Saia by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saia by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 325,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,266,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. 83,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

