San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 572 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 21,835.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

