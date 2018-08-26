Sanofi SA (SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.