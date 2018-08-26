Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 75,703 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $25.38 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

