Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Comerica worth $57,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

