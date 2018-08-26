Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.62. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

