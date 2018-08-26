SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

SPNE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 26,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $36.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $608,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

