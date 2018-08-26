Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,275,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $7,886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $66.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.