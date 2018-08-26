Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Momo Inc (MOMO) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Momo by 207.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 672,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 454,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Momo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

