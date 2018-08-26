Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $133,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wedbush raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

