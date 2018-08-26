Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in TELUS Co. (TU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TELUS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 17.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $505,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TELUS by 31.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 201,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.