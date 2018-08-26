Sei Investments Co. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Itron worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

