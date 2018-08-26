Sei Investments Co. Purchases 29,074 Shares of Team, Inc. (TISI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Team worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.68. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $343.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.