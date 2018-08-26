SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE:KOS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

