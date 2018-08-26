SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 100,484 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 259.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $94,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 131.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,712,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,575 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,509,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 593,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 37.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,941,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 533,286 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 241,691 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

