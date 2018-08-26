Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Rises By 23.0%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,608,230 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 15,124,199 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,004,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5,006.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,711,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 10,501,529 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 325,160,300.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,251,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 375.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,232,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $23,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

