Short Interest in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY) Rises By 1,150.8%

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,571,725 shares, an increase of 1,150.8% from the July 31st total of 445,440 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,233,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HMNY stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $9,715.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMNY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Helios and Matheson Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

