Shotspotter (SSTI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of -1.66. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. analysts predict that Shotspotter will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $76,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,072. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

