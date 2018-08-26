Shotspotter (SSTI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shotspotter earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2918284798422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of -1.66. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. analysts expect that Shotspotter will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other Shotspotter news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 21,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $917,545.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 31,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $1,473,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,072 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

