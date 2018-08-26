Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,406,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,056,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 172,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,579,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

