Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 151,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. 139,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The company has a market cap of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

