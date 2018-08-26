Signatum (SIGT) Market Cap Reaches $83,800.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Signatum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Signatum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $83,800.00 and $0.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001387 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00061778 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.03248240 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

