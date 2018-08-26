Signature Bank (SBNY) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Signature Bank worth $88,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $156.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $144.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $117.77 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

