Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.05 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,315,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 887,127 shares of company stock worth $6,495,551. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.