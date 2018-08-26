Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 3.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $23,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,287,000 after acquiring an additional 832,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4,006.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 453,725 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 157,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

