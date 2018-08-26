Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $690,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

