Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $1,660,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,007. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

