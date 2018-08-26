SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.57 ($34.74).

ETR AM3D opened at €22.15 ($25.17) on Wednesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €29.31 ($33.31) and a 52 week high of €49.75 ($56.53).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

