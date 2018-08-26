SMART Technologies (SMT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.9100779164371 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ SMT remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. SMART Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get SMART Technologies alerts:

SMART Technologies Company Profile

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.