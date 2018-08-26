Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Price

Media coverage about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9400656018831 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $348,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $399,757.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,689,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,481. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

