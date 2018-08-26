Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Limoneira (LMNR) Share Price

Headlines about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7634429506879 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $30.00 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.