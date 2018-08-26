Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Price

News stories about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.2539385406285 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ATEN opened at $7.01 on Friday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

