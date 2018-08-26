Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Share Price

Headlines about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.985186616997 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SDLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 182,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.