Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Share Price

Media stories about Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9937638233247 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,198. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

