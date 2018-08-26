Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Stock Price

News coverage about Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autolus Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7111691614008 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

