Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MEDNAX (MD) Share Price

Media coverage about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9665052883325 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $915.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph M. Calabro sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,002,807.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,751 shares of company stock worth $3,491,724. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.