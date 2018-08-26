Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BWX Technologies (BWXT) Share Price

Media stories about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.8989556388037 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $798,650. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

