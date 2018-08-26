Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price

News stories about CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CymaBay Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8649646805131 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.90. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

