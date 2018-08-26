Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Share Price

News articles about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.1050344434217 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on FMAO. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

FMAO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The firm has a market cap of $413.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.12. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.50%. equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

