Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ooma (OOMA) Stock Price

Media stories about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5194737457643 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ooma in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Ooma stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.95.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $86,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,039.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $611,155 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

