Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Share Price

News coverage about RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RR Donnelley & Sons earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6271616895605 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RRD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 446,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

RRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on RR Donnelley & Sons in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

