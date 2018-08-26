Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock Price

News headlines about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8720115155177 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

BSRR stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

In related news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

