Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 500.com (WBAI) Share Price

Press coverage about 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 500.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6538521349224 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WBAI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. 500.com has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 195.75%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

