Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Price

SEIC stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $88,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

