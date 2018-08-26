Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Stock Price

Headlines about Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albireo Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2792506909573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 29,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,589. The company has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $806,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

