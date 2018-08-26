Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Artesian Resources Co. Class A (ARTNA) Share Price

News headlines about Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artesian Resources Co. Class A earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.6943986237525 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 12,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The company has a market capitalization of $352.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. Class A has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Artesian Resources Co. Class A alerts:

Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources Co. Class A had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Artesian Resources Co. Class A

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Co. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources Co. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.