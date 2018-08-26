Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Auxilio (CTEK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Auxilio (NASDAQ:CTEK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Auxilio earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.6917332060727 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Auxilio stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. 194,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,346. Auxilio has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.45.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

