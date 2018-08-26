Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Habit Restaurants (HABT) Share Price

News articles about Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Habit Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.7126054327892 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HABT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Habit Restaurants stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Friday. 182,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,188. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

