Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marlin Business Services earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4699176831525 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 13,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,516. The firm has a market cap of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 26.20%. equities research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.